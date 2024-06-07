Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Defector Group Flies Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets, Other Propaganda Items to N. Korea

Written: 2024-06-08 15:17:15Updated: 2024-06-08 15:24:48

Defector Group Flies Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets, Other Propaganda Items to N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

A North Korea defectors' group based in South Korea said it flew some 200-thousand anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border late Friday.

In a press release on Saturday, the North Korean People's Liberation Front said its chief, Jang Se-yul, and 13 others sent the leaflets in ten large-sized balloons that were released from Incheon's Ganghwado region between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.

Aside from the leaflets criticizing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for prioritizing the regime's nuclear and missile development, the balloons also carried 100 very high frequency(VHF) radios and 600 USB hard drives containing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's speech from March First Independence Movement Day as well as messages from American lawmakers.

The group's chief pledged to continue the propaganda activity aimed at promoting the North Korean people's right to know whenever southerly winds are in the forecast.

Pyongyang, which from late May to early June floated balloons carrying trash south of the border, had vowed to resume its balloon launches if defector groups in the South continued to fly propaganda leaflets toward North Korea.
