UNESCO Advisory Body Urges Japan to Help Foreigners Understand Entire History of Sado Mines

Photo : YONHAP News

A UNESCO advisory body which reviews potential World Heritage sites has recommended Japan to secure facilities to help foreigners understand the entire history of its controversial Sado mines, where Koreans were forced into wartime labor.In an assessment report posted on the UNESCO website on Friday, the International Council on Monuments and Sites(ICOMOS) concluded that the mines are worth being considered for World Heritage registration.The council, which had recommended a referral, asked the Japanese government to develop a commentary and exhibition strategy and facilities on the site that comprehensively deal with the entire history of the former gold mine, rather than restricting it to the Edo period from the early 17th to mid-19th century.South Korea, for its part, has called on Japan to reflect the entire history surrounding the mines, including during Japan's colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula in the early 20th century.The UNESCO World Heritage Committee is expected to make a final decision on the Sado mines registration at a meeting in New Delhi, India next month.