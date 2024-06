Photo : YONHAP News

Brentford center-back Kim Ji-soo has been promoted to the Bees' first-team squad, just one year after entering the English Premier League.The club announced on its website Friday that the 19-year-old defender will join the first team led by head coach Thomas Frank, starting the 2024-2025 season.Brentford said Kim impressed the B team since arriving from K League's Seongnam FC in June 2023, having made 29 appearances and scoring one goal.It said the South Korean defender had also represented his country in both the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2023 and the 2023 Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup.Should Kim appear during one of the top-squad matches in the upcoming season, he will become the first South Korean center-back to play in the Premier League.