NewJeans' Double Single 'How Sweet' Sells Over 1 Mln Copies

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group NewJeans' latest double single "How Sweet" has sold more than one million copies, with all four of the quintet's albums released since their debut in 2022 becoming million sellers.NewJeans' management agency ADOR said on Saturday that "How Sweet" has sold one-point-085 million copies since its May 24 release, according to Circle Chart's album ranking for May.The group's debut album titled "New Jeans" had sold more than one-point-59 million copies, followed by the single "OMG," selling over one-point-66 million copies. Its second mini album "Get Up" had become a double million seller with over two-point-14 million copies sold.The track "How Sweet" had made global streaming platform Spotify's "Weekly Top Songs Global" chart for two consecutive weeks, while another track "Bubble Gum" remains high on the charts of major domestic streaming sites, such as Melon, Genie and Bugs.NewJeans is set to release its Japanese debut single "Supernatural" on June 21.