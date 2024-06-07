Southern Regions to See Rain Until Early Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Most of the country is seeing cloudy skies with sporadic rain.Rain showers were expected to tapered off in the Seoul metropolitan area on Saturday afternoon and in North Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces in the evening.Wet conditions will continue in South Jeolla Province, the Gyeongsang Provinces and Jeju Island through the early hours of Sunday.Between 20 to 60 millimeters of precipitation are in the forecast for Jeju Island, the Gyeongsang Provinces, and the southern coastal areas of South Jeolla Province while other regions will see less than 50 millimeters of rain.On Sunday, it will be cloudy nationwide with the sun expected to come out in the afternoon starting with the central region. Southern inland regions will get rain showers in the afternoon.Morning lows on Sunday are expected to be similar to Saturday, ranging from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. The morning low in Seoul is forecast to be 19 degrees.Daytime highs will range between 25 and 30 degrees nationwide, four to six degrees higher than Saturday.