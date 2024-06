Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City received dozens of reports in relation to trash-carrying balloons sent by North Korea into South Korea over the weekend.According to the city's task force on the North's trash balloons, the city received 39 such reports as of 9 a.m. Sunday, including eight from the Dongdaemun district and seven from Seongbuk district.A city official said that most of the fallen materials were scraps of paper, and the military and police confirmed that they were from balloons sent by North Korea.Paju and Goyang cities in Gyeonggi Province also received similar reports.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday night that North Korea once again sent balloons presumed to be carrying trash to the South.