S. Korea Condemns N. Korea's Provocations at ASEAN Meetings

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea condemned North Korea's recent launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border at a regional security forum.According to the Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won condemned the North's recent series of provocations, including the balloon launches and GPS signal jamming attacks at senior officials' meetings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Vientiane, Laos.The meetings included those for the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), the ASEAN-plus-three meeting, which involves the ten-member ASEAN group, South Korea, China and Japan, and the East Asia Summit (EAS). The ARF is the only regional forum joined by North Korea.In the ARF and EAS meetings, Chung condemned the North's provocations, including the failed military spy satellite launch and short-range ballistic missile launch in May, its recent trash balloon launch and GPS jamming attacks, as "irrational provocative acts."Chung stressed the need for the international community to send a clear and concerted message urging the North to stop acts that raise tensions.