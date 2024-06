Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday that the South Korean military has detected about 330 trash-carrying balloons sent by North Korea since Saturday.The JCS said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday, some 330 North Korean balloons were detected and there were no balloons currently in the air.The JCS said that about 80 balloons have so far fallen in South Korea, adding that they contained trash such as paper and plastic bags but no hazardous materials.The JCS said that it is taking steps for public safety while sharing information with related organizations such as the interior and land ministries and the police.It also advised anyone who finds such balloons not to touch them and to report their findings to the nearest military base or police station.