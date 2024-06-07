Yoon to Embark on Trip to 3 Central Asian Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a trip to Central Asia this week to create a summit with five Central Asian countries to seek the so-called K-Silk Road Initiative.President Yoon will pay state visits to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan from Monday through Saturday, accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee.It marks Yoon's first state visit in six months since December, when Yoon paid a state visit to the Netherlands.In the six-day trip, Yoon plans to seek cooperation with the resource-rich Central Asian countries and actively promote the K-Silk Road Initiative, which is aimed at creating a new platform for partnerships between South Korea and Central Asian nations.To realize the initiative, Yoon has decided to create a summit with five Central Asian nations: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.President Yoon and the leaders of the five countries plan to hold their inaugural summit in South Korea next year.Yoon's trip begins with a visit to Turkmenistan on Monday and Tuesday. Yoon will then make a three-day visit to Kazakhstan for a summit with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev before visiting Uzbekistan from Thursday to Friday.