Top Office Holds NSC Meeting to Discuss Responses to N. Korea's Trash Balloons

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential National Security Council (NSC) convened a meeting on Sunday after North Korea sent over 300 balloons filled with trash across the border into South Korea overnight.National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin presided over the NSC standing committee meeting, which was held to discuss responses to trash-carrying balloons sent by the North.The NSC held a similar meeting a week ago as well, after North Korea sent over 700 balloons filled with trash. The North also sent about 260 trash balloons to the South on May 28 and 29.Last Sunday, North Korea said it would temporarily stop sending trash-filled balloons, but resumed the balloon launch on Saturday after South Korean civic groups' launch of balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to the North on Thursday and Friday.Last Tuesday, Chang warned that South Korea cannot help but take "unbearable" countermeasures against the North if North Korea sends more trash balloons, hinting at a possible resumption of propaganda campaigns via loudspeakers along the border with North Korea.