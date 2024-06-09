S. Korea to Resume Loudspeaker Broadcasts Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Sunday that the nation will resume propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers on Sunday in response to North Korea's fresh launch of balloons filled with trash.The decision was announced after the presidential National Security Council (NSC) convened an emergency meeting presided over by National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin.Regarding the North's latest launch of trash-carrying balloons, participants in the NSC standing committee meeting said that the nation cannot tolerate any attempt to cause anxiety among South Korean people and social chaos.The NSC said it has decided to take corresponding countermeasures against the North as announced on May 31, adding that although the measures may be "unbearable" for the North Korean regime, they will deliver messages of light and hope to the North Korean military and citizens.The top office said that South Korea will install loudspeakers and resume broadcasts on Sunday, warning that the responsibility for any escalation of tension between the two Koreas will lie entirely with North Korea.North Korea sent nearly hundreds of balloons carrying cigarette butts and toilet paper across the border in early June before calling off its campaign, but it restarted Saturday after South Korean civic groups' launch of balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to the North.