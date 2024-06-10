Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Military Resumes DMZ Loudspeaker Psy-Ops in Response to N. Korean Trash Balloons

Written: 2024-06-09 20:19:13Updated: 2024-06-10 08:43:56

Military Resumes DMZ Loudspeaker Psy-Ops in Response to N. Korean Trash Balloons

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has begun propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border in response to the trash balloons North Korea has been sending to the South.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Sunday announced the resumption of the psychological warfare operations near the demilitarized zone(DMZ) between the two Koreas.

Via the loudspeakers, the military played the "Voice of Freedom," a radio program produced by the defense ministry's psychological warfare unit. 

The JCS said that it is entirely up to North Korea whether additional loudspeaker operations will follow in the DMZ, stressing that the North is responsible for the current situation.  

The North has sent nearly one-thousand balloons carrying trash toward the South since late last month, in retaliation to anti-Pyongyang leafleting by activists in South Korea. 

The North launched over 300 balloons late Saturday and early Sunday, despite repeated warnings from the South.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >