Military Resumes DMZ Loudspeaker Psy-Ops in Response to N. Korean Trash Balloons

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has begun propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border in response to the trash balloons North Korea has been sending to the South.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Sunday announced the resumption of the psychological warfare operations near the demilitarized zone(DMZ) between the two Koreas.Via the loudspeakers, the military played the "Voice of Freedom," a radio program produced by the defense ministry's psychological warfare unit.The JCS said that it is entirely up to North Korea whether additional loudspeaker operations will follow in the DMZ, stressing that the North is responsible for the current situation.The North has sent nearly one-thousand balloons carrying trash toward the South since late last month, in retaliation to anti-Pyongyang leafleting by activists in South Korea.The North launched over 300 balloons late Saturday and early Sunday, despite repeated warnings from the South.