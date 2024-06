Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea sent more trash-filled balloons toward South Korea on Sunday evening after South Korea resumed propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported that North Korea appeared to have launched another set of trash-carrying balloons late Sunday.The JCS advised the public not to touch the balloons and to report them to military or police authorities.As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the JCS said that North Korea had reportedly sent over 600 trash-filled balloons to South Korea since Saturday.The latest launch came shortly after South Korea's military began loudspeaker broadcasts near the demilitarized zone(DMZ) toward the North on Sunday afternoon in response to the trash balloons North Korea has been sending to the South since late May.