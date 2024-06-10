N. Korea Sends More Trash Balloons after S. Korean Loudspeaker Broadcasts

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea again released balloons carrying trash into South Korea on Sunday after the South resumed propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers at the inter-Korean border.In a message to reporters at 9:40 p.m., South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea had sent what appeared to be another set of rubbish-carrying balloons over the border.The JCS advised anyone who finds such balloons not to touch them and to report their findings to the nearest military base or police station.The balloons were found in Seoul and the surrounding areas of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon over the night.The latest balloon release comes after South Korea began propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border on Sunday afternoon in response to the balloons North Korea has been sending to the South.The North has sent nearly one-thousand balloons carrying trash toward the South since late last month, in retaliation to anti-Pyongyang leafleting by activists in South Korea.The North launched about 300 more balloons late Saturday and early Sunday, despite repeated warnings from the South.