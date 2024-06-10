Kim Yo-jong Warns of 'New Counteraction' against Loudspeaker Broadcasts

Photo : KBS News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has warned that South Korea will witness a “new counteraction” from the North if it continues with its loudspeaker broadcasts and keeps sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.Kim issued the warning on Sunday in a statement carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, saying that the North had planned to stop its countermeasures on Sunday, but the situation has changed.Kim claimed that the North sent some seven-and-a-half tons of waste paper carried by 14-hundred balloons across the border over the weekend, adding that the packages attached to the balloons contained waste paper that was not related to political propaganda.Kim criticized Seoul for creating a new crisis by resuming propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers, warning that the South will have to constantly collect garbage which will be its “daily work.”Kim added that she sternly warns Seoul to stop the dangerous act of bringing further confrontation.The statement came after South Korea resumed its loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at the North for the first time in six years in response to the North’s decision to repeatedly send trash-carrying balloons over the border.