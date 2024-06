Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA), the country’s largest doctors’ group, announced its plan to launch a strike next Tuesday in protest of the country’s medical reform policies.The KMA announced the plan on Sunday in a meeting at its office in Seoul.The organization plans to launch a full-scale strike and hold a massive rally next Tuesday, which will reportedly involve private practitioners as well as medical professors.The KMA said it plans to decide whether it will continue the collective action after next Tuesday, depending on the response from the government.KMA chief Lim Hyun-taek said that the massive rally will be the starting point of a strong struggle to save the country’s medical system, urging the government to seek forgiveness from trainee doctors and medical students and dismiss those responsible for the current medical crisis.