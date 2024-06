Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Monday that North Korea sent about 310 trash-carrying balloons to the South between Sunday night and Monday morning.In a message to reporters at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, the JCS said that North Korea had sent what appeared to be another batch of rubbish-carrying balloons over the border.The JCS said that there have been no additional balloon launches by the North.The JCS added that the balloons sent overnight contained scraps of paper and plastic bags, but no hazardous materials.The latest launch came shortly after South Korea's military began loudspeaker broadcasts near the inter-Korean border aimed at the North on Sunday afternoon in response to the trash-carrying balloons North Korea has been sending to the South since late May.North Korea is estimated to have sent more than 16-hundred trash balloons across the border in four rounds of launches.