Kim Yo-jong Warns of 'New Counteraction' after S. Korea Resumes Loudspeaker Broadcasts

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, warned that South Korea will face a "new counteraction" from the regime if it continues with its loudspeaker broadcasts or defectors’ groups continue to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North. Cross-border tensions heightened on Sunday, with Seoul resuming the broadcasts for the first time in six years and Pyongyang's floating additional trash-carrying balloons in response.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has warned that South Korea will face retaliation from the North if it persists with its loudspeaker broadcasts and defectors’ groups continue to fly anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border.In a statement on Sunday carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Kim said the regime had sent seven-point-five tons of waste paper carried by around one-thousand-400 balloons across the border over the weekend.She claimed that the packages attached to the balloons only contained waste paper and that none of them carried political propaganda and blamed Seoul for creating a “new crisis” by resuming the loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts.Kim said that Pyongyang had initially planned to stop sending the balloons on Sunday but that the situation has changed.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Monday that North Korea sent about 310 balloons that appeared to be carrying rubbish over the border between Sunday night and Monday morning.Asked about additional loudspeaker broadcasts, the military said it is organizing them in accordance with strategic and operational situations, adding that it is prepared to immediately and overwhelmingly respond in the event of an attack from the North.Earlier on Sunday, the JCS announced the resumption of its psychological warfare operations near the inter-Korean border after a six-year hiatus, in response to the North's sending of trash balloons since late May.Urging the North to immediately halt its balloon activities, the JCS said it would be up to Pyongyang whether or not the South arranged any additional loudspeaker broadcasts, stating that the regime is responsible for the current situation.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.