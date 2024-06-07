Menu Content

KMA: Year's 1st Heat Wave Advisories Issued for Parts of Southeastern Region

Written: 2024-06-10 13:35:40Updated: 2024-06-10 13:36:15

Photo : YONHAP News

The year's first heat wave advisories were issued for parts of the country's southeastern region on Monday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), heat wave advisories were issued effective 10 a.m. for Daegu, western Ulsan, North Gyeongsang Province's Yeongcheon, Gyeongsan, Cheongdo and Gyeongju, as well as Gimhae and Changnyeong in South Gyeongsang Province.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the maximum daily temperature is forecast to surpass 33 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days or more, or when serious damage is expected from a sudden rise in temperature or a prolonged heat wave.

Meanwhile, last year's first heat wave advisory was issued on June 17, one week later than this year.

Due to a high pressure system and an entry of warm westerly winds, daytime highs on Monday were projected to exceed 30 degrees in most regions nationwide, and over 33 degrees in the inlands areas of Gyeongsang provinces.
