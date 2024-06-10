Gov't to Order Private Practitioners to Stay on the Job ahead of KMA's Planned Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

In light of the Korean Medical Association’s(KMA) announcement of its plans to launch an all-out strike next Tuesday, the government is set to issue orders for private practitioners to continue to work and to report any planned clinic closures to the government in advance.Deputy health minister Jun Byung-wang said on Monday that the orders were decided by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in accordance with the Medical Services Act.While municipal governments are expected to order private practitioners under their jurisdiction to continue with patient consultations next Tuesday, those still planning to proceed with the group action will be required to report in advance by Thursday this week.Expressing deep regret and grave concerns over the KMA's refusal to fulfill its social responsibility, Jun said halting patient treatment is an unacceptable act that threatens the lives of the public.The government will also launch a legal review of whether the KMA has violated the Fair Trade Act by encouraging doctors' collective action.