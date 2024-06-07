PM Han: Noble Spirit of June 10 1987 Democracy Uprising to be Upheld, Further Developed

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the noble spirit of the June 10 democracy uprising in 1987, also known as the "June struggle for democracy," is a precious form of intangible heritage that must be upheld and further developed.At a ceremony at Seoul City Hall on Monday to mark the 37th anniversary of the uprising, Han said the movement, sparked by cries from so many students and citizens, became a historical turning point for the nation's democracy.The prime minister said the government is doing its best to build a free, righteous, peaceful and prosperous country based on a more mature form of democracy.Han also stressed that South Korea is contributing toward the expansion of democracy around the world as a state that has achieved both democratization and industrialization.He then pledged to share the country's experience of democratic development with the international community and work towards supporting the future generation's efforts to uplift the value of democracy.