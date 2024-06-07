Unification Ministry Calls on N. Korea Not to Misjudge S. Korea's Legitimate Response

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Unification on Monday called on North Korea not to misjudge South Korea’s response to the North’s sending of trash-carrying balloons over the border, saying Seoul’s actions were legitimate and shouldn’t be used as justification for further provocations.The response came as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, warned that South Korea will face an unspecified "new counteraction" by the regime if it continues sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and playing its loudspeaker broadcasts across the border.Ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said the government clearly stated that it would take measures in response to a series of provocations from the North, including the sending of balloons carrying trash.The spokesperson added that the government will not tolerate any attempt by North Korea to cause anxiety and social chaos among the public.On the topic of the anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by a group of activists in the South, Koo said the government is taking into account the Constitutional Court's decision allowing such freedom of expression.