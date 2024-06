Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks.According to Russian daily Vedomosti on Monday, the Russian leader is expected to visit Pyongyang as early as this month, before visiting Hanoi.If realized, it will be Putin's reciprocal visit following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia's Far East in September last yearThe trip would also mark the Russian leader's first visit to North Korea in 24 years.The Kremlin announced last month that preparations for Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam were at an advanced stage. The proposed trip comes as Russia and the North have been ramping up military ties and expanding their cooperation since the summit between the two leaders held last year.