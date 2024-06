S. Korea, US Hold 3rd Nuclear Consultative Group Meeting in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States convened the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) for its third meeting in Seoul on Monday.According to the defense ministry, the meeting opened in the morning led by Cho Chang-rae, South Korea's deputy defense minister for policy, and Vipin Narang, principal U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy.Officials from the national security councils of the two nations, as well as defense, intelligence and foreign policy officials also joined the meeting.The two sides were set to review developments over the past year in various areas, including intelligence sharing, consultation procedures for a nuclear crisis, and conventional and nuclear integration capabilities.The meeting followed a variety of recent provocations from North Korea, including its failed satellite launch, the delivery of balloons carrying trash into the South and GPS jamming attacks.The NCG, a bilateral body aimed at strengthening the U.S.’ extended deterrence and formulating joint response strategies against the nuclear threat posed by North Korea, was established under the Washington Declaration. The declaration was adopted by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April last year.