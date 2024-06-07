Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Military Decides Not to Continue with Loudspeaker Broadcasts on Monday

Written: 2024-06-10 16:29:53Updated: 2024-06-10 17:26:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The military decided not to continue with its loudspeaker campaign on Monday, citing the need to manage the situation with the North.

Speaking to Yonhap News Agency, a government source said that though the loudspeaker campaign resumed on Sunday, it doesn't mean it must continue the following day, adding that there's a need to proceed with “strategic flexibility.”

Earlier in the day, when asked why the military stopped loudspeaker broadcasts after just two hours, Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-jun said the military is proceeding with its operation according to the strategic and operational situation.

The military's decisions also appear to have been made in response to North Korea's Kim Yo-jong's remarks on Sunday, in which she said South Korea will face "new counteractions" if it continues to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets and play loudspeaker broadcasts over the border. 

However, government sources said that despite the warning, Kim's tone appears to have been watered down and Seoul needs to show restraint.
