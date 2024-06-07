S. Korea, US Complete Reviewing Joint Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States say they have completed reviewing joint guidelines that stipulate the principle and procedures of the South Korea-U.S. alliance for maintaining and boosting nuclear deterrence policies and readiness.The two sides made the announcement in a joint press statement released after the third meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) held in Seoul on Monday.The allies agreed that such guidelines will provide them a firm basis to boost cooperation for a unitary extended deterrence system.Participants of the meeting assessed that since its launch, the NCG has strengthened the alliance’s nuclear deterrence and response capability through extensive discussions on information sharing as well as joint planning and execution in terms of expanded deterrence.The meeting also highly assessed real progress in NCG’s tasks, including procedures regarding security and information sharing, steps for consultation and communication in the event of crises, and integration of conventional and nuclear capabilities.The group will hold its next meeting in the U.S. at the end of the year.