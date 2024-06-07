Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Anti-corruption Agency Finds No Anti-graft Law Violation in First Lady’s Luxury Bag Case

Written: 2024-06-10 18:37:59Updated: 2024-06-10 19:05:43

Anti-corruption Agency Finds No Anti-graft Law Violation in First Lady’s Luxury Bag Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) has decided to close the case surrounding suspicions over a luxury bag that First Lady Kim Keon-hee received in 2022, saying it found no violations of the Anti-graft Act. 

The commission’s vice chair and secretary-general Chung Seung-yun said in a briefing on Monday that the commission decided to close the case as the anti-graft law does not include regulations sanctioning the spouses of public servants. 

On December 19 of last year, the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy filed a complaint with the commission against President Yoon Suk Yeol and the first lady for violating the Anti-graft Act.

The group accused Kim of violating the anti-bribery law and the president of violating the same law and the Code of Conduct for Public Officials for failing to report that his wife had received a designer label bag. 

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, meanwhile, continues to investigate suspicions surrounding the luxury bag since Voice of Seoul, an internet news outlet, filed a complaint against the president and the first lady on alleged violations of the anti-graft law in December.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >