S. Korea, Turkmenistan Agree to Jointly Seek 'K-Silk Road Initiative'

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Turkmenistan have agreed to further develop the mutually beneficial partnership between their nations to pursue co-prosperity.President Yoon Suk Yeol and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow adopted a joint statement to that effect after summit talks on Monday in Ashgabat.In particular, the two leaders agreed to jointly pursue the "Korea-Central Asia K-Silk Road Initiative," which is Seoul's new regional strategy aimed at creating a new platform for partnerships with South Korea and Central Asian nations.The Turkmen president expressed his support of the initiative and the two nations agreed to closely cooperate in efforts to seek the initiative.Yoon and Berdimuhamedow said they discussed ways to expand and deepen cooperation between the two countries in the areas of economy, society and culture, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.The two leaders agreed that the United Nations plays a central role in maintaining international peace and security, promoting sustainable development, and preventing and peacefully resolving conflicts.They also shared the view that a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue and the North’s complete denuclearization would contribute to world peace and prosperity.In addition, the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in gas, chemicals, shipbuilding, textiles, information and communications, and environmental protection.