DP Takes 11 Assembly Committee Chair Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition-led National Assembly has elected the heads of eleven out of 18 standing committees despite strong opposition from the ruling People Power Party(PPP).The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) took all eleven committee chair positions for the first two years of the 22nd National Assembly in a vote boycotted by the PPP during a plenary session on Monday. The leadership of the remaining seven positions will be decided at a later date.The vote was attended by 191 lawmakers, all from opposition parties including the DP, the Rebuilding Korea Party, the New Reform Party and the Jinbo Party.Rep. Jung Chung-rae was elected chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, while Rep. Park Chan-dae will head the House Steering Committee.The DP earlier said it would unilaterally select the chairs of those standing committees if it failed to reach a last-minute agreement with the PPP before the plenary session.The plenary meeting, which was initially scheduled for 2 p.m. was delayed twice and eventually held at 8 p.m., after the rival parties failed to settle their differences over the DP's nominee list.