Photo : KBS News

The nation’s current account changed from surplus to deficit in April due to a decrease in the surplus in the goods balance and dividend payments to overseas investors.According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the current account posted a deficit of 290 million U.S. dollars in April.The current account, which remained in the black for the eleventh straight month in March, suffered a deficit for the first time since April last year.The goods account posted a surplus for the 13th consecutive month in April, but the surplus decreased by nearly three billion dollars from a month ago to five-point-11 billion dollars.Exports came to 58-point-one billion dollars in April, up 18 percent from a year earlier, while imports increased nine percent year-on-year to over 53 billion dollars.