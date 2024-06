Photo : YONHAP News

The nation saw the season’s first tropical night on Monday in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung.A tropical night refers to a night with a low of over 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday, Gangneung saw a low of 25 degrees overnight, marking the season’s first tropical night.This year’s first tropical night in Gangneung came 18 days earlier than last year.The weather agency said that temperatures are expected to be higher than in previous years for the time being, with perceived temperatures in parts of inland areas likely to exceed 33 degrees during the day.