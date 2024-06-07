Menu Content

Written: 2024-06-11 10:05:28Updated: 2024-06-11 10:06:32

Exports Fall 4.7% in First 10 Days of June

Exports decreased by nearly five percent in the first ten days of June due to a reduced number of working days. 

According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 14-point-58 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down four-point-seven percent year-on-year.

Average daily exports, however, increased eleven-point-two percent, with the number of working days decreasing by one day to six days.  

Exports of semiconductors jumped 36-point-six percent while shipments of automobiles and ships dropped 18-point-nine percent and 39-point-seven percent, respectively.

Exports to China slipped eight-point-five percent, while shipments to the United States increased over ten percent.

Imports decreased seven-point-four percent from the same period last year to around 15-point-four billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of 829 million dollars.
