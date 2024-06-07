Menu Content

Prosecution Reallocates Case on Allegations over Fmr. First Lady's India Trip

2024-06-11

Prosecution Reallocates Case on Allegations over Fmr. First Lady's India Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has reallocated the investigation into allegations surrounding former First Lady Kim Jung-sook's solo diplomatic trip to India in 2018, six months after a complaint was filed last December.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Tuesday that a related investigation was launched after the case was reallocated to another division, as the first unit is currently looking into allegations regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a luxury handbag.

The state agency is expected to look into details on how the former first lady ended up traveling solo without her husband, former President Moon Jae-in, and details on her trip expenses.

The former first lady embarked on a four-day trip to India via the presidential plane in November 2018, sparking controversy over the alleged waste of the state budget, especially after photos of her visiting the Taj Mahal were released.

Seoul City Councilor Lee Jong-bae filed a complaint last December, accusing the former first lady of causing a loss of state funds, embezzlement, breach of duty and abuse of power.
