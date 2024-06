Photo : YONHAP News

For the first time ever, both the South Korean men's and women's national modern pentathlon teams won the world championship title in a team relay.Jun Woong-tae and Seo Chang-wan of the men's duo on Monday earned a total of one-thousand-466 points at the UIPM 2024 Pentathlon World Championships held in China's Zhengzhou, to top the ranking ahead of Ukraine and France.The South Korean men's relay team previously won the championship two years ago.In the women's relay, Kim Sun-woo and Seong Seung-min scored one-thousand-321 points to bring home the championship title in the event for the first time, followed by Egypt and Guatemala.While the relay race will not be included in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, both the men's and women's teams ranked within the top three in all events which included fencing, riding, swimming and the laser run.