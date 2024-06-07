Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Submits Resolution Calling for Resignation of Parliamentary Speaker

Written: 2024-06-11 13:37:08Updated: 2024-06-11 13:46:56

PPP Submits Resolution Calling for Resignation of Parliamentary Speaker

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has submitted a resolution calling for the resignation of parliamentary speaker Woo Won-shik after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally elected the chairs of eleven standing committees using its majority in parliament.

The PPP, which adopted the resolution as a party platform during a general meeting of all its 108 representatives on Tuesday, submitted the resolution to the Assembly secretariat.

PPP chief deputy floor leader Bae June-young said Woo had violated his duty to be politically neutral through his biased conduct of parliamentary procedures during Monday's plenary vote, also accusing the speaker of infringing on the lawmakers' right to deliberate on the vote.

The deputy floor leader strongly condemned Woo's “anti-democratic and anti-parliamentary” conduct that he said seriously damaged the constitutional order, adding that the PPP has decided that it has become impossible for him to fulfill his duty as speaker. 
 
In the absence of the PPP lawmakers, the opposition-strong Assembly elected eleven standing committee chairs, all DP representatives, including those for three key committees that have been at the center of a partisan dispute.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >