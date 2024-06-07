PPP Submits Resolution Calling for Resignation of Parliamentary Speaker

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has submitted a resolution calling for the resignation of parliamentary speaker Woo Won-shik after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally elected the chairs of eleven standing committees using its majority in parliament.The PPP, which adopted the resolution as a party platform during a general meeting of all its 108 representatives on Tuesday, submitted the resolution to the Assembly secretariat.PPP chief deputy floor leader Bae June-young said Woo had violated his duty to be politically neutral through his biased conduct of parliamentary procedures during Monday's plenary vote, also accusing the speaker of infringing on the lawmakers' right to deliberate on the vote.The deputy floor leader strongly condemned Woo's “anti-democratic and anti-parliamentary” conduct that he said seriously damaged the constitutional order, adding that the PPP has decided that it has become impossible for him to fulfill his duty as speaker.In the absence of the PPP lawmakers, the opposition-strong Assembly elected eleven standing committee chairs, all DP representatives, including those for three key committees that have been at the center of a partisan dispute.