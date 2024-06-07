Menu Content

Pres. Office: If DP Unilaterally Runs Parliament, Use of Presidential Veto Is Justified

Written: 2024-06-11 14:14:23Updated: 2024-06-11 15:16:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that if the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) decides to unilaterally run the opposition-strong National Assembly, it will only further justify the president exercising his right to veto bills passed by the parliament.

Speaking to KBS on Tuesday, an official at the top office said the DP's disregard for parliamentary practices in forming the Assembly is dangerous, after the opposition bloc unilaterally elected parliamentary leadership and committee chairs for the first time in constitutional history.

The official said the practice of having the party with the largest number of seats put forth the speaker, while the party with the second-largest number of seats puts forth the chair of the legislation and judiciary committee started upon partisan agreement led by former liberal President Kim Dae-jung.

The official criticized the DP for allegedly taking the legislation committee chairmanship in a bid to protect party leader Lee Jae-myung from being convicted in a number of ongoing corruption trials.

The official added that if the DP continues using its power within the Assembly to take unilateral action, the government and the ruling party will have no other choice but to resist them.
