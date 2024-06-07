Cuban Official Says Diplomatic Mission in S. Korea Could be Established Within a Month

Photo : YONHAP News

A Cuban government official visiting South Korea said on Monday that the establishment of a Cuban diplomatic mission in the country could be completed in as little as a month.Carlos Pereira, director-general of the Cuban foreign ministry's general division of bilateral affairs said on the margins of the 2024 Korea-Latin America and the Caribbean Future Cooperation Forum it would be possible to establish the mission quickly following necessary procedures.The remarks come after South Korea and Cuba agreed to mutually open a diplomatic office in each other's country as a follow-up to establishing diplomatic relations in February.A minister counselor from the Cuban Embassy in Beijing is reportedly visiting South Korea to work on administrative preparations for the diplomatic mission.The project is likely to take longer than a month since the site of the building has yet to be selected, and Pereira is believed to have said it could be done within a month in a display of Havana's will to accelerate the construction.