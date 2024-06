Photo : YONHAP News

The national football team will face off against China on Tuesday night for their final match of the second qualifying round ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.The national team, led by interim coach Kim Do-hoon, will host China for the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) World Cup qualifier match at Seoul World Cup Stadium starting at 8 p.m.Having defeated Singapore seven-nil last week, South Korea have secured the top spot in Group C, and are set to advance to the third qualifying round in September.China, on the other hand, will need at least a draw against South Korea to rank second in the group for advancement to the next round.South Korea are also hoping to stay among the three top AFC teams in the FIFA rankings after Japan and Iran, in order to be guaranteed one of the top three seeds in the draw for the third round.