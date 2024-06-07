Seoul and Beijing to Hold '2+2' High-Level Diplomatic Security Meeting Next Week

Photo : Beijing Correspondent Joint Group/ Yonhap

Amid rising tensions from North Korea's provocations and the prospect of a visit to Pyongyang by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Seoul, and Beijing are expected to hold "two plus two" talks between their senior foreign and defense officials next week.According to sources familiar with the matter, the vice-ministerial diplomatic and security dialogue is expected to take place early next week in Seoul, with the two sides currently fine-tuning the details of the meeting.The meeting is likely to be led by first vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun and his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong and defense officials at the director general level are expected to join the talks.The two sides are expected to exchange opinions on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula, China's strategic competition with the United States, the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and cross-Strait issues.Holding the two plus two talks was part of an agreement reached between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the Seoul-Tokyo-Beijing trilateral summit held late last month.