Labor and Management Continue to Wrangle over Next Year's Minimum Wage

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor and management have again clashed in discussions on setting the minimum wage for next year.The Minimum Wage Commission, a tripartite panel composed of nine representatives each from labor, management and the general public, convened its third full session on Tuesday to discuss next year’s rate.Labor representatives reiterated demands for there to be a minimum wage for workers in special types of employment, such as delivery drivers and platform workers.The representative argued that the share of such workers in the labor market has grown sharply in the last few years, stressing that millions of them are not getting basic legal protections, including wages, just because they are not recognized as laborers under the Labor Standards Act.Management representatives, meanwhile, reiterated that it should be up to the government and courts to decide whether to apply the minimum wage for such workers, saying making a decision on the matter goes beyond the commission’s authority.The commission is set to hold its next session on Thursday.