5 Popular Korean Dishes Continued to See Price Hikes in May

Photo : Getty Images Bank

New data finds that the average price of one serving of pork belly in restaurants in Seoul topped 20-thousand won for the first time as the price of dining out surged sharply.According to data released by the Korea Consumer Agency on Tuesday, the average cost of 200 grams of pork belly, which equals one serving, stood at 20-thousand-83 won in the capital last month, or about 14-and-a-half U.S. dollars.The figure is up half a percent from April and more than 21 percent compared to three years ago.The agency found that the prices of four other popular and traditionally inexpensive meals in Seoul also climbed sharply.The price of gimbap, a key barometer of consumer inflation for its status as a cheap, ubiquitous staple food, rose from three-thousand-362 won to three-thousand-423 won in May, posting growth for the second consecutive month with prices of dried seaweed, or “gim,” seeing an increase.Other food items that saw a rise in prices are Korean-Chinese noodle dish jajangmyeon, the rice dish bibimbap and kimchi stew with rice.The prices of a bowl of naengmyeon or cold buckwheat noodles and a bowl of kalguksu or noodle soup remained the same as April.