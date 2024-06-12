4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Jeolla

Photo : KBS

An earthquake with a magnitude of four-point-eight hit the southwestern county of Buan in North Jeolla Province on Wednesday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the earthquake occurred at 8:26 a.m., four kilometers south-southwest of Buan County, with a depth of eight kilometers.The KMA initially said the quake’s magnitude was four-point-seven, but shortly after upgraded it to four-point-eight.It marks the strongest quake to have occurred on the Korean Peninsula and surrounding waters this year.Wednesday’s earthquake is the first quake with a magnitude of four-point-five or larger to hit since May 15 last year, when a four-point-five magnitude quake struck off the east coast city of Donghae in Gangwon Province.It marks the first tremor with that intensity that has occurred on land since February 11 in 2018, when a four-point-six magnitude earthquake hit Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province.