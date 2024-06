Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated China one-nil at home to wrap up the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.The national team, led by interim coach Kim Do-hoon, beat China in the final Group C match of the second round in the World Cup qualifiers at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Tuesday.Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in scored the winning goal in the 61st minute.Having defeated Singapore seven-nil last week, South Korea had already secured the top spot in Group C, and a ticket to the third qualifying round in September.Eighteen teams will play in three groups of six in the third and final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and South Korea will not face Japan and Iran in the third round.The draw for the third round will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 27.