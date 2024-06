Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday for the second leg of his tour of three Central Asian nations.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Astana International Airport on Tuesday afternoon local time.Yoon will stay in Kazakhstan until Thursday for a three-day state visit.On the first day of the trip, Yoon met with ethnic Koreans and overseas residents in Kazakhstan and attended a dinner with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.On Wednesday, the two leaders will hold a summit, sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance their strategic partnership and issue a joint press statement.The summit is expected to focus on bilateral cooperation in critical mineral supply chains between South Korea and the resource-rich Kazakhstan.