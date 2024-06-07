PM Orders Emergency Inspection of Infrastructure after Quake

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday ordered the government to conduct emergency inspections of national infrastructure such as nuclear power plants following a four-point-eight magnitude earthquake that struck Buan in North Jeolla Province.The prime minister issued the order to the ministers of industry, science, land and infrastructure on Wednesday morning right after the quake.Han instructed them to thoroughly inspect national infrastructure to ensure that there are no disruptions in the services of nuclear power plants, electricity, communications and transportation. He also called for preparations for emergency situations.The prime minister ordered the interior minister to provide guidance for citizens in dangerous areas to quickly evacuate in case of aftershocks and to conduct a comprehensive inspection on the operating status of weather forecast facilities.Han instructed the culture minister and the chief of the weather agency to provide earthquake-related information quickly and accurately to prevent excessive anxiety among the public.