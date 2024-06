Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the government to take necessary response measures following a four-point-eight magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern county of Buan on Wednesday morning.Presidential spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung said that the president, who is on a Central Asian tour, issued the order to the interior, land and infrastructure ministries on Wednesday after receiving a report on the quake.Yoon reportedly instructed the related ministries to quickly identify the extent of the damage from the tremor and conduct safety inspections.The president also ordered the government to provide related information to the public accurately and quickly and to check the nation’s emergency response preparedness.