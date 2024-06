Photo : YONHAP News

The government activated “Level One” of its emergency response posture after a four-point-eight magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern country of Buan on Wednesday morning.The interior and safety ministry said the lowest level of the three-tier emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was activated soon after the quake. The ministry added that the earthquake crisis alert level for the country was set to “alert,” the second highest in the four-tier system.According to the interior ministry and fire authorities, as of 8:50 a.m., the government had received 213 reports nationwide from people who felt the tremor, including 77 from North Jeolla Province.Police responded to confirm three reports of broken windows and walls in Buan.