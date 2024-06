Photo : YONHAP News

Russia is reportedly arranging for President Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea early next week.Japan’s public broadcaster NHK issued the report on Wednesday quoting multiple diplomatic sources including high-ranking Russian officials.The report said Putin’s plan to visit North Korea will be announced soon.Putin’s visit to North Korea, if realized, will be the first in 24 years since July 2000.Putin received an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last September when they met at the Vostochny space center in the Amur region in Russia's Far East.Citing Kremlin officials, NHK said Putin could also visit Vietnam later next week.On Monday, Russia’s Vedomosti newspaper reported that Putin would visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks, adding that Putin could visit Vietnam as early as June and most likely immediately after his visit to North Korea.