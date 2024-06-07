Prosecutors Indict DP Chief over Alleged 3rd Party Bribery in N. Korea Remittance Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors indicted without pretrial detention main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung over alleged third party bribery in relation to domestic underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group's illegal remittance to North Korea.The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday indicted Lee on charges of bribery in violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, as well as violations of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act and the Inter-Korea Exchange and Cooperation Act.The latest indictment comes some nine months after the Seoul Central District Court dismissed a request for an arrest warrant to be issued for Lee over his alleged involvement in the case.Lee is suspected of colluding with former Gyeonggi Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young while serving as provincial governor, to have former Ssangbangwool chief Kim Seong-tae cover the cost of the province's smart farm project in the North. Kim sent five million U.S. dollars to the North between January and April 2019.The state agency also suspects that the DP leader promised that the provincial government would support the underwear maker's business projects in the North, in return for Kim's delivery of three million dollars between July 2019 and January 2020 to pay for Lee's trip to the regime.