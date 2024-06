Photo : YONHAP News

Some schools either suspended classes or reduced class hours after a four-point-eight magnitude earthquake struck the North Jeolla county of Buan Wednesday morning.According to the education ministry, as of 9:30 a.m., four schools in the provinces of North Chungcheong, South Chungcheong, North Jeolla and South Jeolla had suspended classes, while two in North Chungcheong and North Jeolla had reduced school hours.One other school in South Chungcheong had adjusted school hours, and a school in North Jeolla conducted classes online.Five schools in total reported damage to their facilities from the quake. Three were in Buan, one in Gimje and another in Daejeon.The ministry said there were no reported casualties among students and teaching staff and that it is in the process of verifying further damage.